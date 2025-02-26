D.C. United Signs Forward Fidel Barajas from Chivas Guadalajara

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed forward Fidel Barajas on loan from Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX. Barajas joins the Black-and-Red on loan through June 30, 2025, with an option to extend the loan through Dec. 31, 2025.

"Fidel is a promising young talent with a high-ceiling for development at only 18-years old," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He signed with Chivas in Mexico after showing his ability with Real Salt Lake in 2024. As a technically gifted player, Fidel can create chances with his vision, passing range, and dribbling. We're excited to have him join the club and are looking forward to seeing how he fits in Troy Lesesne's system."

Barajas, 18, most recently signed for Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara for a $4 million fee on July 1, 2024. He made his debut for the Mexican club on July 6, 2024, in a 0-0 league draw against Deportivo Toluca. The forward appeared in a total of five matches for the Liga MX side, accumulating four total shots and 85 minutes played. Prior to joining Chivas, Barajas spent the 2024 season with Real Salt Lake appearing in 18 matches across all competitions. He made his MLS debut with Real Salt Lake on Feb. 21, 2024, as a 66th minute substitute against Inter Miami CF. Barajas made his first start for the club on March 23, 2024, in a 2-1 league win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC and provided assists on both of the goals. He then scored his first goal for Real Salt Lake on May 8, 2024, in a Fourth Round Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup loss against New Mexico United. In one season with Real Salt Lake, Barajas appeared in 17 MLS matches (five starts) recording two assists, 17 total shots and an 88.3% passing accuracy before signing with Chivas.

Barajas began his career with the Sacramento Republic FC Academy before joining the San Jose Earthquakes academy in 2021. After spending one year with San Jose's academy, he signed with USL Championship side Charleston Battery on Sept. 2, 2022, at 16-years-old. The forward made his professional debut for Charleston on Oct. 1, 2022, coming on as 71st minute substitute and picking up his first assist. The following season, Barajas would become the youngest goal scorer in club history on March 25, 2023, when he scored his first career goal in a 3-0 league win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies at just 16 years, 11 months, and 20 days old. That 2023 season, his 11 assists matched a single-season club record which had been standing for 23 years. Barajas also became the fourth-youngest player in USL Championship history to have a two-assist game against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on July 22, 2023, and the ninth-youngest player in league history to score a brace, which he did on Sept. 23, 2023, against FC Tulsa. In two seasons with the Charleston Battery, Barajas appeared in 37 matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and recording 13 assists. That 2023 season, Barajas was awarded the USL Championship Young Player of the Year award and USL Players Association USLC Young Player of the Year. Barajas ended his impressive 2023 season by signing with Real Salt Lake in MLS on Jan. 31, 2024.

The Sacramento native has represented the United States Youth National Team at the U-17 level appearing in five total matches. He then later chose to represent the Mexican Youth National Team at the U-17 level appearing in 25 total matches, scoring six goals and recording six assists. Barajas helped Mexico win the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship where he started in all seven matches, scoring three goals and recording five assists. He also appeared in the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia where he scored one goal and recorded one assist on their way to the Round of 16. Most recently, Barajas was called up to the U-20 Mexican Youth National Team for an international friendly against Brazil.

Fidel Barajas

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Sacramento, CA

Country: Mexico/United States

Birthdate: 04/05/2006

Age: 18

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 154 lbs.

