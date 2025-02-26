Whitecaps FC Sign MLS Era Leading Goalscorer Brian White to Contract Extension Through 2027

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Brian White is here to stay.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday that the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the MLS era has signed a contract extension through 2027.

"Brian represents exactly the type of player that defines the identity of the team that we have been building over the past several years," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He is both relentless and humble in his pursuit of excellence, working as hard as any player you will find, and he is always finding ways to improve himself. His numbers, which are impressive in their own right, only begin to tell the story of what Brian has brought to our club. We are thrilled to have him committed as we continue to push towards our collective goals."

Whitecaps FC forward Brian White

Highest scoring North American in MLS with 48 goals since joining Whitecaps FC in 2021

Leading scorer for Whitecaps FC in the MLS era with 55 goals across all competitions

Fifth all-time in club scoring across all eras, chasing Carl Valentine (65) for fourth overall

First player in club's MLS era to record 15+ goals in back-to-back seasons

One goal in two caps for the United States men's national team

Leading North American goalscorer in MLS play during each of the last two seasons White, 29, broke the club record for goals scored in the MLS era last season, accomplishing the feat in his home state of New Jersey. He currently sits at 55 goals for Whitecaps FC, fifth all-time across all eras and 10 goals behind fourth-place club legend Carl Valentine. In 2024, White tallied 16 goals and three assists in 41 starts and 44 appearances across all competitions, becoming the first player in the club's MLS era to record 15 goals or more in back-to-back seasons. In addition, White was named MLS Player of the Matchday for his hat-trick performance against St. Louis CITY SC on June 29.

"Vancouver has become a second home, and it's special to be a part of this club and this community," said White. "The fans have always voiced their support not only for myself but the entire team, and that motivates us to always strive higher. We'll continue to push to make history together. I will continue giving everything I can to bring success to Vancouver."

Since joining the 'Caps in 2021, White has scored the most MLS goals among any North American player with 48 (including playoffs) and was the leading North American goalscorer in MLS play (including playoffs) during the last two seasons. He's also started 127 of his 147 appearances across all competitions for the club, sitting eighth in appearances during the MLS era, and helped the 'Caps secure three consecutive TELUS Canadian Championships.

Highest-scoring North Americans in MLS play (including playoffs) since 2021

1.Brian White 48 goals

2.Jesús Ferreira 44 goals

T3.Jordan Morris 36 goals

T3.Javier "Chicharito" Hernández 36 goals

5.Jeremy Ebobisse 35 goals

The American striker was originally acquired in June 2021 in a trade with Eastern Conference side New York Red Bulls. The product of Flemington, New Jersey was selected 16th overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft and was named the Red Bulls 2020 Offensive Player of the Year. Prior to his MLS career, he earned the 2017 United Soccer League Premier Development League (PDL) MVP award with the team's U-23 side, and later scored 11 goals in 28 USL Championship matches with New York Red Bulls II.

At the international level, White has earned two caps with the United States men's national team, making his debut as a starter in a friendly against Slovenia in January 2024. Last month, White made his second start for his country and scored his first international goal in their 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

TRANSACTION: On February 26, 2025, Whitecaps FC sign forward Brian White to a new contract through 2027.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.