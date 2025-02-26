Club Statement Regarding the Second Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup at LAFC

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids fully support Concacaf's ongoing investigation into the reported use of abusive language by an LAFC player during last night's match at BMO Stadium.

As a club, we do not tolerate any form of abuse, and we stand with our players following these very serious allegations. This language has no place in our game.

