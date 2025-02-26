Rapids Fall to LAFC, Depart Concacaf Champions Cup

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

With a final score of 1-0 in favor of the home side, the series finished tied at 2-2. LAFC advances onto the CCC Round of 16 against Columbus Crew on away goal criteria.

M Josh Atencio made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut, days after making his club debut against St. Louis.

M Alex Harris made his club and Concacaf Champions Cup debut in the match, subbing on in the 83rd minute for Keegan Rosenberry.

Final score:                 

LAFC: 1

COL: 0

Discipline:

COL: Josh Atencio (Yellow Card) 43'

LAFC: Timothy Tillman (Yellow Card) 55'

COL: Oliver Larraz (Yellow Card) 60'

COL: Cole Bassett (Yellow Card) 61'

COL: Reggie Cannon (Yellow Card) 66'

Lineups:

Starting XI: Zack Steffen, Keegan Rosenberry, Reggie Cannon, Chidozie Awaziem, Oliver Larraz (Kimani Stewart-Baynes 77'), Rafael Navarro, Djordje Mihailovic, Josh Atencio (Wayne Frederick 77'), Ian Murphy, Cole Bassett, Kévin Cabral (Calvin Harris 64')

Substitutes: Adam Beaudry, Omir Fernandez, Alex Harris, Sam Bassett, Michael Edwards, Anderson Rosa

