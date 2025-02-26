FC Cincinnati Advance to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 to Face Mexican Club Tigres UANL

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have advanced to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 for the second straight season after defeating Honduran side FC Motagua in Round One, 5-2 on aggregate.

In the Round of 16, the Orange and Blue will face Mexican club Tigres UANL, who defeated Nicaraguan side Real Estelí 3-1 on aggregate in Round One.

FC Cincinnati will host the first leg against Tigres on Tuesday, March 4. The return leg in Monterrey will take place Tuesday, March 11. Kickoff times are to be announced.

Tickets for the first leg are on sale now for opted-in FC Cincinnati Season Ticket Members and to Orange and Blue Reserve Members. Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday at 10 a.m. ET at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

