Portland State Football Returns to Providence Park vs. Montana on November 15

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Providence Park is set to host a Big Sky Conference football game between Portland State University and the University of Montana this fall on November 15, it was announced today. Vikings football will make its return to its former home, Providence Park, for the first time since October 13, 2018. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

"Providence Park holds a significant place in the history of Vikings football, and we are excited to welcome their return for the Montana game," Timbers CEO Heather Davis said. "We look forward to seeing the community come together to support Portland State and another big event in downtown Portland."

Providence Park was home to Portland State Football from 1967 to 2018, with the exception of the 2000 and 2010 seasons due to stadium renovations. During that time, the stadium was formerly named Multnomah Stadium, Civic Stadium, PGE Park and JELD-WEN Field. The Vikings have since moved to Hillsboro Stadium and will continue to use it as their home field apart from the November 15 game.

"I'm thrilled to announce Portland State's return to the field at Providence Park," said President Ann Cudd. "PSU is committed to doing what we can to bring vitality to downtown Portland. Vikings Football has always been an exciting fall pastime and playing in the heart of our city opens up new possibilities for connection. I can't wait for kick off in November and I look forward to the potential for more Vikings Athletics games at Providence Park in the future."

In recent years, Providence Park has hosted a range of events outside its standard Major League Soccer and National Women's Soccer League matches. Stadium concerts returned to Providence Park in 2024, hosting over 30,000 fans for Foo Fighters and Green Day shows last year, with Post Malone and Jelly Roll next up to take the stage on June 28 of this year. Last November 17, the stadium hosted the 2024 PR7s All-Star Tournament, drawing a record-breaking crowd of nearly 5,000 rugby fans. Additionally, Providence Park has hosted graduation ceremonies for Portland State University, Portland Public Schools and more.

"Portland State's connection with downtown Portland runs through its history and that includes Vikings Football," said Director of Athletics Matt Billings. "We are very happy that we can bring our football team back downtown, have a presence and play a top opponent at Providence Park this fall. We appreciate the partnership with the Portland Timbers."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.