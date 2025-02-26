Alaska Airlines Announces 2025 Sponsorships with San Diego FC and San Diego Wave FC

Get your scarves ready! Alaska Airlines is excited to announce its role as the official airline of both San Diego FC and San Diego Wave FC for the 2025 MLS and NWSL seasons. Both teams play at Snapdragon Stadium, where Alaska holds a multiyear partnership with San Diego State University Athletics and serves as the entitlement partner for the stadium's southeast gate entrance.

Fans entering the Alaska Airlines Gate will have a chance to win stadium seat upgrades at each match, and Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members using the airline's mobile app will enjoy expedited entry through a dedicated lane at all Snapdragon Stadium events. Fans who wear San Diego FC or San Diego Wave FC gear on their Alaska Airlines flights out of San Diego will also receive priority boarding throughout the season. Stay tuned for additional information on fan rewards programs.

"This is a big year for soccer in San Diego, and we are thrilled to join the excitement in partnership with both of San Diego's pro soccer teams," said Eric Edge, managing director of marketing and advertising at Alaska Airlines. "Partnering with San Diego FC and continuing our work with Wave FC gives us more opportunities to provide a premium experience for members of the San Diego community, whether they're seated at Snapdragon or in the cabin of our aircraft."

As the carrier with the most nonstop destinations from San Diego, Alaska offers 40 nonstop destinations and more than 70 peak-day departures. This is in addition to Alaska's combination with Hawaiian Airlines that is enabling an expanded network with optimal connections on 1,400 daily flights. Together with our Global Partners, we offer one-stop service from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to more than 330 destinations.

"Our first year partnering with Alaska Airlines has been nothing short of a win, and we're excited to keep reaching new heights together," said San Diego Wave FC Head of Partnerships Alyssa Haynes. "From priority boarding for Wave FC fans to impactful community initiatives, Alaska Airlines has been a true teammate in elevating the fan experience. We look forward to building on this momentum and creating even more unforgettable moments for our fans, both in the air and at Snapdragon Stadium."

"We're proud to welcome Alaska Airlines as the official airline of San Diego FC and to strengthen our connection with a brand that shares our commitment to the San Diego community," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Having a partner like Alaska Airlines, which prioritizes innovation, fan engagement, and community impact, in our inaugural season is invaluable. Together, we're not just making travel more accessible for our fans, but also creating meaningful experiences that extend beyond the pitch."

Alaska Airlines is also working with both teams and nonprofit organizations to give back to military members and their families, donating miles for every goal scored. Alaska is partnering with Wave FC and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors to bring active-duty service members affected by deployment to Wave games, providing an incredible opportunity to connect with the team and experience unforgettable moments. Alaska is also teaming up with San Diego FC and Zero800 to support transitioning service members with game experiences and will use the miles to support their families with emergency travel needs and other support services.

