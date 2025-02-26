Postgame Note: Rapids Fall on the Road to LAFC 1-0, Exit Concacaf Champions Cup

The Colorado Rapids concluded their Concacaf Champions Cup campaign after a 1-0 loss to LAFC at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night, finishing the two-leg series tied 2-2 on aggregate and exiting the tournament on away goals. Colorado now turns its attention to MLS play, returning home to host FC Dallas in the home opener on Saturday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Notables

M Josh Atencio made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut during tonight's match, just days after making his club debut against St. Louis. M Wayne Frederick made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut in the 77th minute, replacing Josh Atencio. F Kimani Stewart-Baynes made his Concacaf Champions Cup debut in the 77th minute when he substituted in for Oliver Larraz. F Alex Harris made his Rapids and Concacaf Champions Cup debut tonight in the 83rd minute, replacing Keegan Rosenberry.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"I think it's a lot of things. I think they're organized, they're well-coached. I think they always seem to get good fan support here, and with all that, they have good players. They have good defenders, they're savvy, they're intelligent, and they're not easy to break down. So, we've seen that every time we come here. Over the two legs, it's two-two, right? We went toe-to-toe with a really good team, and in all the games that we've played against them, I think we showed that we were up for it tonight in a good way. So, it's a shame that we couldn't get the goal, but I give them credit for being hard to break down."

On the team's performance...

"We came here with a plan, a tactical plan, to disrupt what LAFC tries to do -whether that's how they are in transition, how to deal with [Denis] Bouanga, or how to handle talent like [Olivier] Giroud. And I think our guys, my guys, brought it to life. We didn't come here to defend the lead; we came here to attack them. And I think we've surprised a lot of people. But we said, listen, it was more about proving to ourselves-not to anyone externally-that we're a good team by the way we played, the way we moved the ball, the way we defended, counter-pressed, and the intensity with which we went after it. We went after it. So, I'm proud of my team and the way they stepped out there again. I think we let them off the hook, and they're a good team. They scored a good goal, but I'm really proud of how the team went after it. These types of games-like Leagues Cup last year, when we played all the Mexican teams and went on runs like that, qualifying for this tournament-make us better. We're a young team. We might be the youngest team in the Western Conference, one of the youngest in MLS. So, these games are important. The aggregate score, top teams-we were relishing the chance to go into Columbus and play. But yeah, when you're a young team, you're also sometimes inexperienced, and these games only give you the experience we're going to need later this year. So, we'll take from it, learn from it, and grow."

