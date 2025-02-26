World of Hyatt Steps up to the Pitch as the Official Sponsor of Chicago Fire FC

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Hyatt today announced a multi-year agreement, naming World of Hyatt as an Official Sponsor of Chicago Fire FC, providing fans with opportunities to get closer to the action - both on and off the soccer pitch through exclusive experiences.

To kick off this exciting new collaboration, the Fire and Hyatt are launching a new stay package with Hyatt Regency McCormick Place Chicago, which is just steps away from Soldier Field where the team plays. The Chicago Fire FC Stay Package includes:

Discounted room rate at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place during Chicago Fire home games

Overnight parking at the hotel for duration of stay

$20 credit to Market at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place Chicago per stay

Discounted beverage at the hotel's Arc Bar on game day

World of Hyatt x Chicago Fire FC branded memorabilia

Photo booth in Hyatt Regency McCormick Place Chicago lobby

The Chicago Fire Stay Package must be booked in advance for the night of, or night before a Chicago Fire home game.

Hyatt will also offer FIND Experiences around this collaboration in the near future. The World of Hyatt FIND platform offers World of Hyatt members 500+ curated experiences to enhance their stay and immerse themselves in their destination.

"World of Hyatt embraces the transformative power of travel in many ways inviting members and guests to Be More Here with extraordinary and limited-time experiences, and our Chicago Fire FC sponsorship creates an opportunity for passionate soccer fans to experience the competition, hospitality, and matches that create memorable experiences," said Laurie Blair, vice president, global marketing, Hyatt. "Together, we are creating moments for fans and travelers alike to have incredible game day and stay experiences, whether visiting the team at home in Chicago or on the road to watch an away game."

World of Hyatt will become the presenting sponsor of the Fire's most exclusive viewing experience at Soldier Field - the Benchside Seats presented by World of Hyatt. The Benchside Seats presented by World of Hyatt are just steps away from the pitch, giving fans unparalleled views of the action. In addition, World of Hyatt will be integrated into Chicago Fire ticketing experiences like the Fire Flash Sales, allowing fans to have affordable access to the Club's hottest matches.

"It's always wonderful to collaborate with an organization like Hyatt who also calls Chicago home," said Dave Baldwin, President of Business Operations, Chicago Fire FC. "Like Chicago Fire, is committed to ensuring a great experience for their guests, and we look forward to joining forces to create unmatched opportunities for Fire fans here in Chicago and across the country."

Chicago's 2025 first regular season home game will be against Eastern Conference rival D.C. United on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Soldier Field at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the 2025 season are available for purchase starting at $29 and can be purchased HERE via Ticketmaster or by calling 888-MLS-FIRE.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the upcoming 2025 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com.

Stay tuned for additional offerings from the World of Hyatt and Chicago Fire FC collaboration. Not a World of Hyatt member yet? Sign up for free at hyatt.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

