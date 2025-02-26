San Diego FC to Host Record-Breaking Crowd for Historic Inaugural Home Opener at Snapdragon Stadium
February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) is anticipating the largest crowd in Snapdragon Stadium history for the Club's historic Inaugural Home Opener on Saturday, March 1, presented by DIRECTV. With demand surging, only a limited number of season tickets remain, which include access to the home opener. Snapdragon Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:00 p.m. PT to catch an electrifying pre-match show that will set the stage for a truly historic night in San Diego.
To ensure fans have the best possible experience, SDFC is making significant investments in traffic control, stadium accessibility, and fan engagement activations leading up to the match:
- Arrive Early: Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pre-match Fan Fest, tailgating, and an electric pre-match atmosphere inside the stadium.
- Special Giveaway: The first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative scarf presented by DIRECTV, celebrating this milestone moment in Club history.
- Public Transit: Public transportation is strongly recommended, with the MTS trolley's Green Line providing direct access to Snapdragon Stadium. SDFC will host special activations at Old Town and Grossmont trolley stations, featuring giveaways, raffles, music, and more.
Limited Tickets Remain
Fans looking to be part of this historic moment can still secure their seats by becoming a San Diego FC Founding Member. Limited Season Ticket Memberships remain available, starting at just $40 per match, with exclusive benefits including access to all 21 home matches and 20% off merchandise. Fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets to secure their seats for the 2025 inaugural season.
Stadium Policies
To ensure a smooth entry process, fans should be aware of the stadium's bag policy:
- Small bags or clutches no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"
- Clear bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"
Additionally, Snapdragon Stadium is a cashless venue, so guests should plan accordingly for purchases.
Getting to the Stadium To make travel easy and convenient, fans are encouraged to utilize public transportation and rideshare services:
- Take the MTS Green Line directly to Snapdragon Stadium
- Pre-purchase parking for a seamless arrival experience
- Rideshare drop-off and pick-up available near the stadium
Match Timeline:
- 2:30 PM - Parking Lot Opens
- 4:30 PM - Media Will Call Opens
- 3:30 - 6:30 PM - SDFC FanFest, featuring music, food, and interactive experiences
- 5:00 PM - Media Gates Open
- 5:30 PM - Stadium Gates Open
- 6:50 PM - Team Warm-Ups Begin
- 7:00 PM - Special Pre-Match Show
- 7:30 PM - Kickoff: San Diego FC vs. St Louis CITY SC
For the latest updates and essential matchday information ahead of San Diego FC's historic home opener, visit SanDiegoFC.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2025
- Club Statement Regarding the Second Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup at LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC to Host Record-Breaking Crowd for Historic Inaugural Home Opener at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Signs Forward Fidel Barajas from Chivas Guadalajara - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Homegrown Defender Lazar Stefanovic - Toronto FC
- World of Hyatt Steps up to the Pitch as the Official Sponsor of Chicago Fire FC - Chicago Fire FC
- CF Montréal Signs Academy Defender Aleksandr Guboglo - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Add Noah Adnan, Amir Daley and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Tickets on Sale Now: Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Sign MLS Era Leading Goalscorer Brian White to Contract Extension Through 2027 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 with 1-0 Win over Colorado - Los Angeles FC
- Postgame Note: Rapids Fall on the Road to LAFC 1-0, Exit Concacaf Champions Cup - Colorado Rapids
- Rapids Fall to LAFC, Depart Concacaf Champions Cup - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC to Host Record-Breaking Crowd for Historic Inaugural Home Opener at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Luca Bombino on Loan from LAFC
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 1
- San Diego FC Makes MLS Debut with 2-0 Win over Defending MLS Champion LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Set to Make MLS Season Debut in Road Match at Dignity Health Sports Park Today