San Diego FC to Host Record-Breaking Crowd for Historic Inaugural Home Opener at Snapdragon Stadium

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) is anticipating the largest crowd in Snapdragon Stadium history for the Club's historic Inaugural Home Opener on Saturday, March 1, presented by DIRECTV. With demand surging, only a limited number of season tickets remain, which include access to the home opener. Snapdragon Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:00 p.m. PT to catch an electrifying pre-match show that will set the stage for a truly historic night in San Diego.

To ensure fans have the best possible experience, SDFC is making significant investments in traffic control, stadium accessibility, and fan engagement activations leading up to the match:

- Arrive Early: Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pre-match Fan Fest, tailgating, and an electric pre-match atmosphere inside the stadium.

- Special Giveaway: The first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative scarf presented by DIRECTV, celebrating this milestone moment in Club history.

- Public Transit: Public transportation is strongly recommended, with the MTS trolley's Green Line providing direct access to Snapdragon Stadium. SDFC will host special activations at Old Town and Grossmont trolley stations, featuring giveaways, raffles, music, and more.

Limited Tickets Remain

Fans looking to be part of this historic moment can still secure their seats by becoming a San Diego FC Founding Member. Limited Season Ticket Memberships remain available, starting at just $40 per match, with exclusive benefits including access to all 21 home matches and 20% off merchandise. Fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets to secure their seats for the 2025 inaugural season.

Stadium Policies

To ensure a smooth entry process, fans should be aware of the stadium's bag policy:

- Small bags or clutches no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

- Clear bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

Additionally, Snapdragon Stadium is a cashless venue, so guests should plan accordingly for purchases.

Getting to the Stadium To make travel easy and convenient, fans are encouraged to utilize public transportation and rideshare services:

- Take the MTS Green Line directly to Snapdragon Stadium

- Pre-purchase parking for a seamless arrival experience

- Rideshare drop-off and pick-up available near the stadium

Match Timeline:

- 2:30 PM - Parking Lot Opens

- 4:30 PM - Media Will Call Opens

- 3:30 - 6:30 PM - SDFC FanFest, featuring music, food, and interactive experiences

- 5:00 PM - Media Gates Open

- 5:30 PM - Stadium Gates Open

- 6:50 PM - Team Warm-Ups Begin

- 7:00 PM - Special Pre-Match Show

- 7:30 PM - Kickoff: San Diego FC vs. St Louis CITY SC

For the latest updates and essential matchday information ahead of San Diego FC's historic home opener, visit SanDiegoFC.com.

