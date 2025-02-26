CF Montréal Signs Academy Defender Aleksandr Guboglo

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that it has signed Academy fullback Aleksandr Guboglo to a Homegrown contract. The 17-year-old has signed a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, including options in 2027, 2028 and 2029.

"We are delighted to sign another player from our Academy. He perfectly embodies the development work of our structure," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a player with good physical qualities who can play as a wing back on both sides of the defence. He has shown us his potential and commitment over the last few years."

The Ottawa native joined the CF Montréal Academy in 2019, after beginning his career with Ottawa South United. Guboglo scored nine goals with the Bleu-blanc-noir U18 team in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season.

Guboglo attended the first team training camps in 2024 and 2025. He also took part in a training camp with the Bologna FC academy last December.

On the international stage, Guboglo has earned three caps for the Haiti U17 national team.

The current roster includes five Homegrown players from the Club's Academy: goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, defender Aleksandr Guboglo, midfielders Alessandro Biello (on loan with Halifax Wanderers) and Nathan Saliba, as well as forward Owen Graham-Roache.

ALEKSANDR GUBOGLO

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0

Weight: 174 lbs

Birthdate: March 20, 2007

Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario

Last Club: CF Montréal U18

Acquisition date: February 26, 2025

