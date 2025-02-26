CF Montréal Signs Academy Defender Aleksandr Guboglo
February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Wednesday that it has signed Academy fullback Aleksandr Guboglo to a Homegrown contract. The 17-year-old has signed a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, including options in 2027, 2028 and 2029.
"We are delighted to sign another player from our Academy. He perfectly embodies the development work of our structure," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He is a player with good physical qualities who can play as a wing back on both sides of the defence. He has shown us his potential and commitment over the last few years."
The Ottawa native joined the CF Montréal Academy in 2019, after beginning his career with Ottawa South United. Guboglo scored nine goals with the Bleu-blanc-noir U18 team in the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season.
Guboglo attended the first team training camps in 2024 and 2025. He also took part in a training camp with the Bologna FC academy last December.
On the international stage, Guboglo has earned three caps for the Haiti U17 national team.
The current roster includes five Homegrown players from the Club's Academy: goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, defender Aleksandr Guboglo, midfielders Alessandro Biello (on loan with Halifax Wanderers) and Nathan Saliba, as well as forward Owen Graham-Roache.
Transaction: CF Montréal has signed Academy fullback Aleksandr Guboglo to a Homegrown contract. The 17-year-old has signed a contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, including options in 2027, 2028 and 2029.
ALEKSANDR GUBOGLO
Position: Defender
Height: 6'0
Weight: 174 lbs
Birthdate: March 20, 2007
Birthplace: Ottawa, Ontario
Last Club: CF Montréal U18
Acquisition date: February 26, 2025
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 26, 2025
- CF Montréal Signs Academy Defender Aleksandr Guboglo - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Add Noah Adnan, Amir Daley and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Tickets on Sale Now: Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Inter Miami CF
- Whitecaps FC Sign MLS Era Leading Goalscorer Brian White to Contract Extension Through 2027 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 with 1-0 Win over Colorado - Los Angeles FC
- Postgame Note: Rapids Fall on the Road to LAFC 1-0, Exit Concacaf Champions Cup - Colorado Rapids
- Rapids Fall to LAFC, Depart Concacaf Champions Cup - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Signs Academy Defender Aleksandr Guboglo
- CF Montréal Edged, 3-2, by Atlanta United
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta
- CF Montréal Acquires $250,000 in General Allocation Money from D.C. United
- CF Montréal Acquires $275,000 in General Allocation Money