New York Red Bulls Launch Unique 'We Win, You Win' Ticket Package

April 15, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







The New York Red Bulls have introduced the "We Win, You Win" ticket package, presented by the New Jersey Lottery, with the chance to score one of the biggest matchups in MLS.

Fans can purchase the ticket pack for five matches, including the 2024 MLS Cup rematch vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, as well as Charlotte FC, Atlanta United FC, Minnesota United FC and New England Revolution.

This is where it gets interesting: If the fan attends all five of those matches - and the New York Red Bulls win or draw all of those matches - the fan will earn a free ticket to New York's July 19 matchup against Inter Miami CF.

New York is unbeaten at home to start 2025, and looking to keep the streak going.

Buy the pack, attend the matches and cross your fingers. The team will look to take care of business on the pitch, as long as you're in the stands - and you can score the sixth match on us.

No matter the outcome, fans will receive a free $5 New Jersey Lottery Scratch-Off ticket with your purchase.

Ticket packages start at just $195 for five matches - or six.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 15, 2025

New York Red Bulls Launch Unique 'We Win, You Win' Ticket Package - New York Red Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.