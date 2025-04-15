FOOTAGE ALERT (): Revolution Players & Staff Volunteered Tuesday at Brockton VA

BROCKTON, Mass. - New England Revolution players Brandon Bye, Wyatt Omsberg, and Donovan Parisian today joined members of the club's front office in volunteering at the Boston VA Brockton Campus in their Farm-to-Table greenhouse and garden. As part of Major League Soccer's Greener Goals Week of Service, Revolution players and staff helped plant seeds, prep the garden beds, and install a drip system ahead of the upcoming gardening season.

The VA Boston Healthcare System's Farm-to-Table greenhouse and garden provide fresh, organic food for resident Veterans, meaningful work for volunteers, and Compensated Work Therapy participants, and a natural, calming space for healing. The Brockton Campus is one of only two VA organizations in the country that utilizes a farm-to-table service to combat food scarcity among the veteran population. Each year, the garden provides fresh and organic produce to their veterans.

This Saturday, April 19 before their MLS regular season match against New York City FC at Gillette Stadium (7:30 p.m.), the Revolution will don this year's adidas "One Planet, One Chance" pre-match jersey in honor of the MLS Greener Goals Week of Service and Earth Week. Inspired by reforestation and natural ecosystems, the Revolution's warmup top features a yellow hue representing the soil and is crafted entirely from recycled materials.

