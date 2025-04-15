Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean Team up a Second Time to Grant the Wishes of 23 Make-A-Wish Children During World Wish Month

Inter Miami CF and Main Partner Royal Caribbean once again brought a magical experience from ship to pitch this April during World Wish Month as the two local powerhouses together with global nonprofit Make-A-Wish granted the wishes of 23 children with critical illnesses through a lifechanging, four-day experience from April 12 to 15. This marks the second full team Make-A-Wish initiative held by Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean; the first initiative took place in September 2024. With this special initiative, Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean are honored to uphold the promise they forged together at the inception of their partnership: to create memorable experiences for families and fans everywhere.

The wish kids and their families came from across the country to fulfill their heartfelt wish of meeting the Inter Miami CF First Team including Club captain Lionel Messi. Leading up to this event, Royal Caribbean hosted a day of unforgettable adventures on the world's best family vacation, Icon of the Seas, named by TIME as one of the World's Greatest Places in 2024.

A wish has long-lasting impacts on children and the wish community long after the wish experience. Parents, wish alumni and doctors overwhelmingly agree that wishes are a necessary part of the medical journey serving as a coping mechanism and a turning point during treatment, but for every wish granted there are two more children waiting for their wishes.

According to the Make-A-Wish 2022 Wish Impact Survey, a growing body of research demonstrates how wish-fulfillment promotes mental and emotional well-being for children and their families who are facing trauma stemming from a critical illness. Perhaps the most overwhelmingly positive feedback on the impact of a wish came from the pediatric doctors who participated in the survey. More than 90% of the doctors said they witnessed their patients overcoming feelings of sadness, hopelessness, anxiety and depression after their wish. Furthermore, 95% of the doctors reported the wish improved their patients' emotional and physical well-being. Most notably, 75% of the doctors went as far as to state that a wish could improve a child's medical outcomes.

"Helping wish kids and their families build memories to last a lifetime is at the core of Royal Caribbean's Wishes at Sea program and our multiyear partnership with Make-A-Wish. We are inspired by these families and love being a small part of making their wishes a reality," said Samantha Riepe, VP, Marketing, Royal Caribbean International. "We are thankful to be able to join with Make-A-Wish and Inter Miami CF to make these dreams a reality from ship to pitch."

The special, multi-day experience kicked off on April 12 in Miami on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas as part of the vacation brand's multi-year "Wishes at Sea" program with Make-A-Wish. On board Icon, families received the VIP treatment from start to finish and indulged in a day of adrenaline pumping thrills and unrivaled ways to chill, including a viewing of the first theatrical rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" at sea and endless thrills at Category 6 Waterpark, the largest waterpark at sea featuring six record-breaking slides.

"We are honored to collaborate once again with Make-A-Wish to create special memories for each wish kid here today," said Camila Jocelyn-Holt, Inter Miami's Director of Community Engagement. "Providing this unforgettable experience together with our Main partner Royal Caribbean is a true testament to our shared goal of making a positive impact on all we meet."

After a fun-filled day on board Icon of the Seas, on April 15 each wish child and their family arrived in South Florida where they were welcomed to Chase Stadium, Inter Miami's home, and got to experience first-hand the Club's motto "Freedom to Dream" as each of their wishes came true in real time. The day kicked off with each family getting their very own field-level suite where each child received several gifts including a team-signed personalized Inter Miami CF jersey with their name, specially curated food and beverage options and additional Inter Miami CF gear. From these suites, the wish families received an up close, private viewing of an Inter Miami CF practice, offering an exclusive look at how the players and coaching staff prepare for a match.

Each child made their debut as honorary Inter Miami CF players, taking turns entering the field through the player tunnel and were greeted by their name and photo displayed on the scoreboard high above the stands. Following a heartwarming interaction with their fútbol heroes, including Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Drake Callender, Benjamín Cremaschi and more, the once-in-a-lifetime experience ended with a group photo and trio of unique experiences involving Inter Miami CF Head Coach Javier Mascherano, as well as Fafa Picault, Yannick Bright, and Maximiliano Falcón to commemorate the day.

World Wish Month builds upon the foundation of World Wish Day celebrated every year on April 29, the anniversary of then-7-year-old Chris' wish to be a police officer in 1980.

"April is recognized as World Wish Month, a time when we invite everyone to join our mission that started 45 years ago," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Every hour of every day, more than three children are diagnosed with a critical illness. We are incredibly grateful for the support of WishMakers like Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami, who play a crucial role in making these life-changing wishes possible that can that bring hope, strength and joy."

Fanatics, the official sports partner of Make-A-Wish, supported these heartfelt wishes as part of its financial commitment to the wish-granting organization and enhanced the experience by providing additional fan gear for each wish kid.

This special initiative builds on the shared commitment of two hometown favorites: Royal Caribbean and its decades-long track record of celebrating and contributing to the destinations it visits and Inter Miami's commitment to harnessing the power of fútbol to do good since the Club's inception.

