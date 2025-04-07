New York Red Bulls Unveil Updated Altec Lansing Sensory Room at Sports Illustrated Stadium

April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







The New York Red Bulls unveiled an updated and enhanced sensory room at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The Altec Lansing Sensory Room, completed in partnership with the speaker, headphone and electronics brand, was designed with full input from KultureCity, the world's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance.

As the Official Audio Partner of the New York Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Stadium, the audio electronics brand Altec Lansing has equipped the fully renovated sensory room with state-of-the-art noise-canceling headphones, including the Kid Safe 2-in-1 ANC and ComfortQ 2.0, to ensure guests with sensory challenges have a comfortable and immersive experience during matches and events.

The new Altec Lansing Sensory Room opened to fans for New York's Autism Acceptance match against Chicago Fire FC on April 5, 2025.

For their Autism Acceptance match, the Red Bulls made changes to their normal matchday experience to better accommodate fans on the autism spectrum, with sensory-friendly features like sensory sacks (including fidget toys and visual cue cards) lowered music volume and an additional quiet zone on the plaza level at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

To gain access to the Altec Lansing Sensory Room, families and fans do not need a special ticket to the games. All fans need to do is approach Fan Services at a Red Bulls match and they will assist you to reach the Altec Lansing Sensory Room on the 5th Floor.

New York opened the permanent sensory room in 2017.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.