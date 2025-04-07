LA Galaxy Weekly

April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy continue their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign by traveling to face Liga MX side Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, April 8 (6:00 p.m. PT; FS1, TUDN, ViX). Four days later, the Galaxy return to league play by squaring off against Houston Dynamo FC in the club's 30th season celebration at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, April 12 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy In Concacaf Champions Cup

The 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first leg Quarterfinal match contested between LA and Tigres on April 1 marked the first-ever meeting between the two clubs in an official competition, with the all-time series tied 0-0-1 (0 GF, 0 GA). In three matches played during the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 1-1-1 (4 GF, 2 GA). In 47 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 22-13-12. The Galaxy hold a 6-10-6 record in 22 all-time Concacaf Champions Cup matches played on the road. LA has previously qualified for the Semifinal Round of Concacaf Champions Cup play three times (1997, 2000, 2012-13).

LA Galaxy Against Houston Dynamo FC

Saturday's match marks the 44th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and Houston Dynamo FC, with LA leading the series 18-14-11. Against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 14-14-11 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 3-0-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In two meetings between LA and Houston during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy held a 1-1-0 record (3 GF, 3 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA defeated Houston 2-1 on May 25, 2024. In 19 regular-season matches played at home against Houston, the Galaxy hold a 7-5-7 record. The match against Houston on April 12, marks the Galaxy's 30th season celebration. To commemorate the evening, the club will honor the 1996 roster with alumni from that season in attendance and will celebrate the Galaxians, an LA Galaxy supporters' group, with a team-signed jersey and a special in-stadium video.

