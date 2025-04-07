Lukas Engel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7

April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati defender Lukas Engel has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7, the league announced Monday. Engel earns his first weekly honor since joining the Orange and Blue on loan from Middlesbrough F.C. ahead of this season.

The dynamic full back has slotted in at center back a few times this season, but his role on the backline on Saturday was especially impressive. Engel helped secure a clean sheet for FC Cincinnati, the club's third of the MLS Regular Season, in their 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution. The Danish defender led the team in challenges won and balls won in addition to winning all of his aerial duels on the night.

FC Cincinnati have been recognized on the weekly MLS honor roll for the third consecutive week, and Engel's honor marks the seventh for FCC in seven matchdays so far this season.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6)

- Roman Celentano (6)

- Lukas Engel (7)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 7)

F: Josef Martínez (SJ), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Jacen Russell-Rowe (CLB)

M: Federico Bernardeschi (TOR), Diego Luna (RSL), Wil Trapp (MIN), Chucky Lozano (SD)

D: Lukas Engel (CIN), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Griffin Dorsey (HOU)

GK: Carlos Coronel (RBNY)

Coach: Kerry Zavagnin (SKC)

Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Omar Valencia (RBNY), Jeppe Tverskov (SD), Joaquín Pereyra (MIN), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Manu García (SKC), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Idan Toklomati (CLT), Petar Musa (DAL)

The Orange and Blue begin a two-week road stretch on Saturday, April 12 against D.C. United. Kickoff from Audi Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans cans can listen to the match locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

