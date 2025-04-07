Nashville SC Notes Week of April 7, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (3W-3L-1D) returns to GEODIS Park Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. CT to host Real Salt Lake (3W-4L-0D) for Bark in the Park Night presented by CESAR ® Canine Cuisine. The Boys in Gold will face the Utah side for the first time since May 8, 2022 when they earned their first-ever victory at GEODIS Park during a 2-0 win.

Saturday's Bark in the Park Night will feature a giveaway of Nashville SC and CESAR® Canine Cuisine dog bandanas for the first 10,000 fans in attendance, a Starting XI of adoptable dogs from Walks and Wags, Williamson County Animal Control, and Metro Animal Care and Control, and the Nashville Humane Association's (NHA) Adoption Trailer at GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza. Bark in the Park ticket packages are available here.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will resume play on Sunday, April 13 when it faces Crown Legacy FC at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at 6 p.m. CT.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

has conceded the third-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference this season and fifth-fewest in MLS this season with seven (also, CLT, MIN, NE and RBNY)

defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0 on May 8, 2022 for its first win at GEODIS Park

is 1W-1L-1D vs. Real Salt Lake all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is unbeaten at home vs. Real Salt Lake in MLS play with a record of 1W-0L-0D (regular season + playoffs)

is 61W-55L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 36W-19L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 18W-15L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 4W-5L-6D all-time during April in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 30W-34L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-44L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Josh Bauer is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Hany Mukhtar and Ahmed Qasem)

Gastón Brugman scored vs. Real Salt Lake as a member of the LA Galaxy on May 31, 2023

Teal Bunbury scored vs. Real Salt Lake as a member of Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 3, 2011

Dan Lovitz

is tied for the third-most assists in MLS this season with three, which leads Nashville SC

has started all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Real Salt Lake

Jack Maher leads the team this season with 91.8% passing accuracy (minimum 300 pass attempts)

Hany Mukhtar

gained sole possession of seventh-most regular season goals (68) among active MLS players with his 32nd minute goal last Saturday vs. Charlotte FC

ranks sixth among active MLS players with 118 regular season goal contributions (68 goals, 50 assists)

is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer and Ahmed Qasem)

recorded an assist on Walker Zimmerman's 25th minute goal during Nashville SC's match vs. Real Salt Lake on March 19, 2022 at America First Field

has appeared in all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Real Salt Lake

Alex Muyl has started all three of Nashville SC's matches vs. Real Salt Lake

Andy Najar recorded a goal and an assist vs. Real Salt Lake as a member of D.C. United on Sept. 24, 2011

Jeisson Palacios made his Nashville SC and MLS debut when he subbed into the match at the 78th minute last Saturday vs. Charlotte FC

Ahmed Qasem is tied for the team lead this season with two goals (also, Josh Bauer and Hany Mukhtar)

Jacob Shaffelburg recorded an assist vs. Real Salt Lake as a member of Toronto FC on April 9, 2022

Eddi Tagseth ranks second in MLS this season in total distance covered at 55.02 miles

Joe Willis

registered two clean sheets in his last three starts vs. Real Salt Lake

is tied for second in MLS this season with three clean sheets

Walker Zimmerman

has scored two career regular season goals vs. Real Salt Lake: March 19, 2022 with Nashville SC and March 3, 2019 as a member of LAFC

leads Nashville SC with 12 career regular season games played vs. Real Salt Lake

