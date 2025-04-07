Sporting KC Weekly

April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Coming off a 2-0 win over rivals St. Louis CITY SC, Sporting Kansas City will host the Portland Timbers at 1:15 p.m. CT on Sunday with Sesame Street Kids Day at Children's Mercy Park.

Tickets for the Western Conference match-up -- which comes on the anniversary of the club's inaugural match on April 13, 1996 -- are available online at SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Friends & Family 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four nachos for only $100.

The matchday will feature special festivities for young fans, including a Sporting KC pennant giveaway at stadium gates for ticket holders ages 14 and under while supplies last and a post-match Gameday Experience Clinic on the pitch at Children's Mercy Park for boys and girls between the ages of 7-14 years old.

Sunday's showdown will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription and the match will also be nationally televised on FOX and FOX Deportes. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 11:15 a.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will offer six-week sessions of Skills Training for boys and girls in the U6 (2018) to U9 (2015) age groups beginning this week at three area locations: on Monday nights at Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (1500 N. 90th St.) in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday nights at Maranatha Christian Academy (7055 Silverheel St.) in Shawnee, Kansas and Friday nights at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Missouri. Visit SportingKCYouth.com for more information and to register.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new One KC primary jersey in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Sporting Kansas City will release single-game tickets for the club's final 10 regular season home matches at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday via SeatGeek. This will be the first time fans can purchase seats for Sporting KC home matches at Children's Mercy Park for the second half of the season from June 14 through Oct. 18, including an inaugural match-up with Charlotte FC and a first-ever visit by San Diego FC.

Led by new head coach Istvan Urbanyi, Sporting Kansas City II will continue the team's MLS NEXT Pro campaign with a home match against MNUFC2 at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are available via SeatGeek for only $10 and the match will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will travel to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, this week to begin the 2025 Generation adidas Cup. The U-16s, led by Angel Rivillo, will play Barca Residency Academy at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday and will face D.C. United at 8 a.m. CT on Sunday. The U-18s, led by head coach Lee Tschantret, will take on the San Jose Earthquakes at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday before a match-up with Atlanta United at 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

