Griffin Dorsey and Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey and midfielder Jack McGlynn were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 7, the league announced today. The inclusions mark the first of the season for the Dynamo.

The Dynamo defeated LAFC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday behind McGlynn's first goal of the season, which was assisted by Dorsey for his second of the season. Houston also earned their third clean sheet of the season, helped by two saves from rookie goalkeeper Blake Gillingham.

McGlynn gave the Dynamo the lead in the 58th minute when the 21-year-old U.S. Men's National Team midfielder received a backheel from Dorsey and found the bottom right corner with a left-footed strike from outside the box to beat French World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Notably, the Dynamo are the only MLS team to hold LAFC scoreless in five consecutive regular season matches. Houston is undefeated in their last five regular season matches versus Los Angeles, outscoring the Western Conference rivals 8-0 over that stretch.

The Dynamo hit the road again next weekend, heading west to face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, April 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Dynamo fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

