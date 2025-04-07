CF Montréal Academy U16 and U18 Teams to Compete in the 2025 Generation adidas cup

April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy will travel to Florida from April 12 to 20 to compete in the 2025 Generation adidas Cup on the IMG Academy fields in Bradenton. This international tournament, created in 2007, is one of the key moments of the MLS NEXT season reuniting all the MLS academies and some international teams with their U16 and U18 squads. For its 16th anniversary, the tournament will host 80 teams from 14 different countries.

Both teams will take part in seven games during nine days. After the initial three group stage matches (April 12-14), the top teams in each group and the top six runners-up will advance to the final round. The eliminated teams will play a Showcase tournament.

The U16s have been drawn in Group C of their division and the U18s in Group I. They will face two MLS academies and one foreign academy.

U16 Group Stage

Houston Dynamo FC (USA)

CF Montréal

LA Galaxy (USA)

Deportivo Toluca FC (MEX)

U18 Group Stage

FC Dallas (USA)

CF Montréal

Inter Miami CF (USA)

Club Bolivar (BOL)

Match schedule:

April 12: CF Montréal U16 vs Toluca FC U16 (11:30am EDT)

April 12: CF Montréal U18 vs Club Bolivar U18 (4:30pm EDT)

April 13: CF Montréal U16 vs Houston Dynamo FC (11:30am EDT)

April 13: CF Montréal U18 vs FC Dallas U18 (4:30pm EDT)

April 14: CF Montréal U16 vs LA Galaxy U16 (11:30am EDT)

April 14: CF Montréal U18 vs Inter Miami CF U18 (4:30pm EDT)

Each match will consist of two periods of 30 minutes (35 in the final). In the event of a tie in a group stage match, both teams will go straight to a penalty shoot-out. The winning team will receive an extra point.

28 matches including championship matches in both divisions will be broadcast on the MLS YouTube page.

