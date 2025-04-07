Earthquakes Midfielder Kaedren Spivey Named to 2025 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI

April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Kaedren "KK" Spivey was named today to the 2025 Generation adidas Cup Rising XI as one of the top academy talents in Major League Soccer.

"We are excited to see KK's progress from the Quakes Academy to impacting our MLS NEXT Pro team at such a young age," said Quakes Academy Director Luchi Gonzalez. "Not only does he show great technique, awareness and consistency to help the team move the ball forward through the midfield, his relentless mentality is what makes him special. We are very proud that he is representing the club in the Generation adidas Cup Rising XI."

Spivey, 15, will play for the Earthquakes' Under-18 team, which will take on Atlanta United FC, Minnesota United FC and France's Toulouse FC in GA Cup group stage play. Last season, the San Jose native was named the MLS NEXT Under-15 Most Valuable Player presented by adidas after a breakout campaign, scoring 11 goals in 21 games. The attacking midfielder netted an additional three times in the 2024 GA Cup to lead his team to the quarterfinals in the U-15 age group. Spivey also represents the United States at U-16 level.

In January, Spivey signed a contract with the Quakes' first team as a Homegrown Player through 2028 with a club option for 2029. He made his professional debut with the club's MLS NEXT Pro team The Town FC on March 14 against the Tacoma Defiance and has already logged 72 minutes.

"I feel grateful to be named in the GA Cup Rising XI alongside such talented players," said Spivey. "Since I first joined the Quakes Academy at such an early age, the coaching staff has worked so hard to help me grow as a player both on and off the pitch. I'm thankful for their vital role in my development as I start my pro career as well."

Both the Earthquakes' U-16 team and U-18 teams, coached by Erin Lycan Ridley and Alex Covelo, respectively, will compete in next week's prestigious GA Cup, which will take place from April 12-20 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The 2025 edition of the tournament will feature 80 teams, representing 14 different countries, and four continents. International powerhouses FC Bayern, Inter Milan and Palmeiras will be among the clubs competing against MLS academies. The 80 teams will be split evenly at the U-18 and U-16 age groups and will include four MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies).

2025 GENERATION ADIDAS CUP RISING XI

Forwards: Jamil Danjaji (CLB), Malik Jakupovic (PHI), Tyler Brown (VAN)

Midfielders: Robert Turdean (CHI), Nathan Tchoumba (COL), Matthew Arana (HOU), Kaedren Spivey (SJ)

Defenders: August Nystrom (POR), Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz (CLT), Clovis Archange (ORL)

Goalkeeper: Thomas Burchfield (ATX)

