Colorado Rapids Academy's Nathan Tchoumba Named to Generation adidas Cup Rising XI

April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids Academy's Nathan Tchoumba has been named to the Generation adidas Cup Rising XI, the league announced today. The Rising XI recognizes 11 up and coming MLS NEXT players who will feature in this year's Generation adidas Cup at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from April 12-20.

Tchoumba, 14, currently occupies a roster spot on the club's U16 Academy team. The attacking midfielder is notably a product of the Colorado Rapids Futures Program. The Futures Program features top players from clubs across the state that are eligible to be identified, trained and ultimately selected onto Colorado Rapids Academy rosters.

In the current, 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, the longtime Rapid has played up an age division with the U16s and has made 14 appearances so far this season. In the current league standings, the Rapids U16s rank fourth in the West Division with a 5-7-3 record and second in the Frontier Division of MLS NEXT Flex with 9-1-2 record.

Tchoumba has also played a number of matches with the U15s, adding one goal across 13 appearances.

Tchoumba's international experience extends to the U.S. U-15 and U-14 Youth National Teams. Most recently, Tchoumba joined the U-15 National Team for his third training camp call up under newly appointed Head Coach Ross Brady. He made his national team debut with the U15s in the team's most recent set of friendlies against Mexico on Feb. 28, 2025, playing 76 minutes.

The 80 teams competing in Generation adidas Cup will be split evenly at the U18 and U16 age groups and will include four MLS NEXT Elite Academies (non-MLS academies), which qualified via their performance at MLS NEXT Fest in December 2024.

Twenty-eight Generation adidas games, including championship matches in both age groups, will stream live on MLS' YouTube page. Further Generation adidas Cup broadcast details, including the announcers and schedule of streamed matches, will be announced in the lead-up to the tournament.

