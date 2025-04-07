Charlotte FC Climbs Another Historic List with Home Dominance

April 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







The Fortress is fortified. Her walls are strong. She stands tall in the Queen City. She has helped Charlotte FC battle in a dominant fashion at home.

Another win last Saturday marks historic territory once again for the mighty black & blue.

Charlotte FC is now the fifth-fastest team in Major League Soccer to reach 100 points at home in the post-shootout era.

That's good company, and it's a testament to the absolutely electric atmosphere that has been created here in Charlotte to support the boys. The main reason for the success is the support.

Ashley Westwood said it again after the win this weekend:

"It's not us that won the game today. I think that was them that won the game today. So we thank them for that. We've got a great connection with our supporters and the whole city, and we need more of that, and hopefully they'll push us to win a few trophies."

The numbers don't stop there. Charlotte FC has been at the top of the league regarding home form since joining MLS in 2022, sitting T-4th in points at home.

Total Points at Home Since 2022

Team Points Home Record

Los Angeles FC 117 36-9-9

Columbus Crew SC 109 31-8-16

New York City FC 103 30-11-13

Charlotte FC 101 29-12-14

Philadelphia Union 101 28-10-17

Inter Miami CF 101 29-12-14

Portland Timbers 99 28-12-15

Yes, you are seeing that right. It's a Fortress for a reason.

But wait, there's more...

Charlotte is the only team in MLS with a perfect record through four home matches, 4-0-0, in 2025, and is a perfect 7-0-0 since September 21, 2024.

Charlotte has tallied four cleansheets in the last seven home regular-season matches. In 55 MLS regular-season home matches, Charlotte has tallied 23 clean sheets. Under Head Coach Dean Smith, The Crown have compiled 11 clean sheets in the last 21 matches at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte has recorded multi-goal performances in the last seven matches at home and has compiled a plus-15 goal differential with 20 goals scored and five goals allowed.

What does this all mean?

If you aren't at Bank of America Stadium every weekend, you are missing out on history and more of it to come.

The boys are playing at a high level, and they expect to keep it there. They are determined to win trophies this season, and all signs indicate they can. They just need your help along the way.

Don't have FOMO. Saturdays are For The Crown.

