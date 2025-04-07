More CPR Education Planned for Charlotte Community with the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation

CHARLOTTE - The American Heart Association and The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation (DNTF) have teamed up to increase bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) education through the Association's Nation of Lifesavers™ movement. DNTF's $600,000 commitment to support training in Charlotte youth sports will help prepare coaches, athletes and sports leagues officials to respond immediately and appropriately in a cardiac emergency situation. DNTF's gift will also support CPR education within the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department as well as affordable housing communities.

"This ongoing commitment from the foundation helps everyone throughout Tepper Sports and Entertainment be ready to identify, act and save lives in a cardiac emergency. When seconds matter, it is important to have people nearby who are confident and capable of administering CPR and adding lifesavers in the Charlotte community," said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer of the American Heart Association. "We know that with every CPR training we perform we are one step closer to ensuring that everyone, everywhere is prepared and empowered to perform CPR and become a vital link in the chain of survival."

According to American Heart Association data, nearly 9 out of 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital die, in part because they do not receive immediate CPR more than half of the time. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a person's chance of survival. The Association, a global force for changing the future of health of all, intends to double sudden cardiac arrest survival rates by 2030

Adding lifesavers to the chain of survival in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community through CPR training and education is important to DNTF.

Following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football™ in 2023, the Teppers quickly stepped in to support CPR education by providing the Heartsaver® CPR AED course, which provides the highest quality evidence-based training in the lifesaving skills of CPR, as well as the appropriate use of an AED to all staff and players across Tepper Sports & Entertainment (Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC, and Bank of America Stadium). This marked the first NFL team to offer CPR education to improve cardio emergency response with the American Heart Association.

"The American Heart Association is leading the charge for cardiovascular health education and support across the country, and we at The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation are proud to continue this important, life-saving work right here in our community," said Nicole Tepper. "We are proud to expand the Association's education and training services throughout Mecklenburg County, offering necessary services to youth sports organizations, the Sherriff's Department, and affordable housing communities."

Beyond the monetary gift, DNTF is continuing its commitment to add lifesavers to the community with staff training and education. Today at Bank of America Stadium, all Tepper Sports & Entertainment employees have the opportunity to acquire or renew their Heartsaver® credentials, which are valid for two years, at no cost to them.

Efforts like this gift from The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation are making a difference. More Americans than ever say they are now ready to perform CPR in emergencies, according to newly released survey data from the American Heart Association[1]. Recent efforts by the Association to create a Nation of Lifesavers™ with support from DNTF and others have boosted CPR readiness. The percentage of surveyed adults in the U.S. who say they now feel they have the confidence to perform CPR increased from 30% to 35% from 2021 to 2023[2].

The American Heart Association is the worldwide leader in resuscitation science, education and training. The Association also publishes the official scientific guidelines for CPR. With nearly 3 out of 4 cardiac arrests outside of the hospital occurring in homes, knowing how to perform CPR is critically important. With more people ready to perform CPR, the chance for a positive recovery increase for the community. Quick, simple and easy-to-learn, Hands-Only CPR has been shown to be as effective in the first few minutes as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public[3]. It is as simple as calling 911 if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse and then push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

To learn Hands-Only CPR visit, heart.org/nation.

