Wallstedt Shuts Down IceHogs, Bankier Scores First Goal in 2-1 Win
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-28 shots as the Iowa Wild took a 2-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Friday night.
Caedan Bankier's first professional goal gave Iowa a 1-0 lead. With the Wild on the power play, Jujhar Khaira found Bankier in the right circle for a one-timer past Drew Commesso (21 saves) at 10:45. Carson Lambos also earned an assist on the goal.
Sammy Walker took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play and doubled Iowa's lead with 1:51 remaining in the first period. Jake Lucchini set up Walker behind the net, who stepped out in front and slipped the puck between Commesso's legs with a backhand finish. Steven Fogarty picked up a secondary assist.
Iowa carried the 2-0 lead and a 10-5 shot advantage into the first intermission.
Rockford cut Iowa's lead in half with a power-play goal 8:39 into the middle frame when Brett Seney centered a pass that banked in off a Wild defender.
Iowa maintained the 2-1 advantage and a 16-14 lead in shots through 40 minutes.
Wallstedt stopped all 14 shots he saw in the third period to close out the contest.
Rockford outshot Iowa 28-23. The Wild went 2-for-4 on the man advantage while the IceHogs were 1-for-5 on the power play.
Iowa and Rockford face off again at BMO Center on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
