Wolf Pack Welcome Americans to Town to Open Three-Game Homestand

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are home for the holidays. The team will kick off a three-game homestand tonight that leads them into the holiday break next weekend. Tonight, it will be the Rochester Americans who come to town for their lone visit of the season.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of two meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Americans this season. The sides will meet again at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on March 20th. A season ago, the sides split their two-game series with the home team winning both games.

The Wolf Pack claimed a 4-1 victory at the XL Center on January 21st, while the Amerks got their revenge with an 8-4 verdict on March 10th in Rochester.

Cristiano DiGiacinto scored the game-winner for the Wolf Pack on January 21st, while goaltender Dylan Garand earned first-star honors with 23 saves.

After an early goal from Tim Gettinger just 6:18 into the game on March 10th, the Amerks rattled off six unanswered goals on their way to an 8-4 victory. Mason Jobst's goal 3:42 into the second period would be the eventual game-winner. Brandon Biro led the way with five points (1 g, 4 a), while both Ethan Prow (1 g, 2 a) and Lukas Rousek (2 g, 1 a) collected three-point nights in the victory.

The Wolf Pack are 2-5-0-1 against the Americans throughout the last five seasons, while the Amerks are 6-1-1-0 in that span.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack saw their eight-game point streak (7-0-1-0) come to an end on Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the Laval Rocket at Place Bell.

Blake Hillman scored just 2:14 into the game, notching his first goal of the season on Hartford's first shot of the afternoon. The Rocket would score the game's final five goals, however, and earn the two points.

Riley Kidney paced the attack with three points (2 g, 1 a), while Brandon Gignac scored the game-winning goal 6:03 into the second period. His goal would come shorthanded, the third allowed by the Wolf Pack this season.

Hartford went 0-for-5 on the powerplay in the loss, snapping a ten-game powerplay goal-scoring streak that dated back to November 12th.

Jonny Brodzinski, currently recalled by the parent New York Rangers (NHL), leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with eleven and points with 25 (11 g, 14 a). Mac Hollowell leads the club in assists, meanwhile, with 21. Those 21 assists are tied for second in the entire AHL and lead all defensemen.

Last Sunday night, the Rangers assigned forward Riley Nash to the Wolf Pack. Nash made his season debut with the Rangers last Saturday against the Washington Capitals. On Tuesday, the Rangers reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones, while the Wolf Pack loaned DiGiacinto to the Cyclones.

Americans Outlook:

The Americans dropped a 4-3 decision in the shootout to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday night. The loss kicked off a three-game road trip that concludes tomorrow night in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Jeremy Davies scored just 47 seconds into the game, while Damien Giroux extended the lead to 2-0 at 2:37 as Rochester jumped out to an early lead. Adam Gaudette settled things down with a goal at 19:46 however, kicking off a stretch of three unanswered goals for the T-Birds.

Dylan Coghlan tied the game 10:15 into the second period, then Will Bitten put the T-Birds ahead at 18:25.

Giroux potted his second goal of the night just 4:16 into the third period, however, tying the game and eventually forcing overtime. The T-Birds outshot the Amerks 6-1 in overtime, but Devin Cooley was outstanding to force a shootout.

Ryan Suzuki scored in the opening round for the Thunderbirds, while Malcolm Subban slammed the door shut by stopping all three shooters to preserve the win.

Jiri Kulich (13 g, 6 a) and Isak Rosen (8 g, 11 a) lead the club in scoring with 19 points each on the season. Kulich's 13 goals pace the club in that department.

On Thursday, the parent Buffalo Sabres (NHL) recalled forward Brett Murray. Earlier this week, the Amerks recalled defenseman Nicolas Savoie from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Join us tonight for $2 beers and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission! The Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation is also hosting its annual toy drive this weekend! Fans are asked to bring a new toy and donate it behind section 101 during the Pack's games against the Americans and Toronto Marlies.

On Sunday, the Wolf Pack welcome the Marlies to town for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop! In addition to the annual toy drive wrapping up, the club will also be holding Sonar's (early) birthday party! Join Sonar and all his friends as they celebrate all afternoon long! Wolf Pack players will also be taking pictures with fans on the ice following Sunday's game.

More information and tickets for both games are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

