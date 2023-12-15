Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (10-11-1-1; 22 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (9-10-2-0; 20 pts.)

The Iowa Wild travel to BMO Center to face the Rockford IceHogs on Friday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 54-40-6-5 (28-23-1-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 26-17-5-4 at Rockford)

Last Time: Iowa took a 6-1 win over Rockford at Wells Fargo Arena on Dec. 5... Six different Wild skaters scored in the win... Iowa went 2-for-7 on the power play and successfully killed off five Rockford power play opportunities... Vinni Lettieri also added a shorthanded goal in the third period... Jesper Wallstedt saved 30-of-31 shots

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

CLOSE QUARTERS: Iowa and Rockford rank fourth and fifth respectively in the Central Division Standings... The Wild sit at 11th in the Western Conference while Rockford is one spot behind... Iowa and Rockford rank 23rd and 24th in the overall league standings... The two teams finished tied in points (79) at the end of the 2022-23 season

SCORING FIRST: Scoring first has been key for Iowa in 2023-24... The Wild are 8-0-0-0 when scoring first and 2-11-1-1 when allowing the opening goal

THREE OR FEWER: Iowa's goaltenders have not allowed more than three goals in 14 straight games... The Wild are 7-6-0-1 over that span... Iowa is undefeated in the seven games in which the team has scored four or more goals this season

MR. 300

Andy Welinski enters the weekend series having played 299 AHL games

Welinski posted three assists in 14 games for the IceHogs during the 2022-23 season

He has recorded six points (3-3=6) through 15 games with Iowa in 2023-24

ROAD TO THE SHOW

The Minnesota Wild recalled forward Vinni Lettieri and defensemen Daemon Hunt and Dakota Mermis on Wednesday

Each of the three players, along with Jujhar Khaira and Sammy Walker, have previously skated with Minnesota this season

Other Iowa alumni on Minnesota's roster include Matt Boldy, Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marco Rossi

