Kuzmin Returns, Manitoba Recalls Barteaux
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced the team reassigned defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals to the Manitoba Moose. Manitoba also recalled defenceman Dawson Barteaux from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Dmitry Kuzmin
Defence
Born April 23, 2003 - Kholstovo, Belarus
Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L
Kuzmin, 20, has appeared in two contests for the Moose this season. The defenceman made his AHL debut on Dec. 8 in Calgary and recorded three shots in the contest. Kuzmin has also recorded two points (1G, 1A) in 11 ECHL games with Norfolk this season. The defender notched his first North American professional goal Nov. 5 against the Maine Mariners. Kuzmin was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Dawson Barteaux
Defence
Born Jan. 12, 2000 - Foxwarren, Man.
Height 6.01 - Weight 190 - Shoots R
Barteaux, 23, has 13 points (3G, 10A) in 15 games with the Steelheads this season and sports an ECHL-leading plus-19 rating. The Foxwarren, Man. product recorded five points (2G, 3A) in 57 career AHL contests with the Texas Stars. Barteaux has tallied 45 points (5G, 40A) over the span of 88 ECHL contests with Idaho. The defender was a sixth-round pick (168th overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Moose take on the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre tonight at 7 p.m. CT. It's the Moose Holiday Game featuring photos with Santa on the concourse. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
