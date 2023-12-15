Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled defenseman Josh Wesley from the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. Wesley has notched four goals and five assists in 20 games with the Grizzlies this season.
The son of Stanley Cup champion Glen Wesley and a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Wesley has generated nine goals and 18 assists in 163 career AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, San Antonio Rampage, Hartford Wolf Pack and Charlotte Checkers. In addition, the 27-year-old has also posted 25 goals and 48 assists in 155 ECHL contests with the Grizzlies, Tulsa Oilers, Maine Mariners and Florida Everblades.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Saturday, December 16th at 7:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
