Game #23: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Abbotsford

Game #23: Tucson Roadrunners (13-7-1-1) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (13-7-2-0)

Time: Friday, December 15, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona.

Referees: #3 Jake Kamrass, #93 Phillip Kasko

Linespersons: #75 Brandon Grillo, #14 Jett Larson

The Tucson Roadrunners faceoff against the Abbotsford Canucks in a Pacific Division grudge match. Both teams are tied in the Pacific Division with 13 wins and 28 points heading into Friday. Tucson is unbeaten in six of their last seven games and are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games; including a comeback win on Saturday in Colorado. Abbotsford was swept in their last three games by the Coachella Valley Firebirds losing the latest 4-3 in overtime Wednesday in the Palm Desert.

Three things:

Including their comeback win against the Eagles on Saturday, Tucson is now 12-0-0-1 when scoring first and have the first goal in 13 of their 22 total games this season. Also when scoring first, Tucson averages 3.23 goals per game and 1.92 goals-against.

Forward John Leonard has five assists in his last five games; including two games where he has had two assists in. Aku Raty has four assists in his last six games and Dylan Guenther has four assists in his last seven contests. Guenther leads in the team in assists with 13 while Nathan Smith is second with 10.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta is one win away from his total from last year when he won 12 games and went 12-8-1-1 with Ontario. His 18 game appearances this season is already just four away from his 22 games played last season in Ontario.

What did they say?

"Obviously we're looking forward to the upcoming week; believing in each other and playing the game the right way, we fight hard and get it done."

Tucson goaltender Matthew Villalta on the team's momentum heading into the matchup against Abbotsford.

Latest Transactions:

On Monday, Dec 11, forward Ryan McGregor was reassigned to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

On Monday, Dec 11, forward Zach Sanford was recalled to the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

Number to Know:

4-0 - The Roadrunners are 4-0 all-time against Abbotsford at Tucson Arena, including 6-3 an 5-2 wins on January 28, 29 of 2023. November 24 and 25 of 2022, the Roadrunners beat Abbotsford 4-1 and 5-4 November 26 and 27 of 2021. They have outscored the Canucks 20-10 in the four games at the TCC since Abbotsford joined the AHL.

WE'LL do it LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Tucson Arena. Then stay tuned for Roadrunners Postgame hosted by Jonathon Schaffer for all home and away games. The postgame shows will feature a live interview from the locker room with Kim Cota-Robles after home games. Are games are also be available at AHLtv.com.

