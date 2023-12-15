Checkers Blank Islanders
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Bridgeport Islanders (6-16-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, came up empty against the Charlotte Checkers (13-10-1-0) in a 3-0 loss at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday.
Charlotte goaltender Spencer Knight (8-4-1) made 23 saves to earn his second shutout of the season - both against the Islanders in consecutive meetings. He made exactly 23 saves in a 2-0 win on Oct. 28th.
Ryan McAllister and Cam Morrison both scored in the final five minutes of a fast-paced first period to put the Checkers ahead 2-0 after one. Jakub Skarek (3-12-1) turned aside the other 10 shots he faced.
A handful of penalties slowed things down considerably in the second period and the Islanders operated on four power-play opportunities but failed to convert. Patrick Giles' fourth goal of the season at 16:07 of the third period put the game to bed.
Newtown, Conn. native Mackie Samoskevich led all players with two points (two assists), while Paul LaDue and Kyle MacLean had a team-high three shots-on-goal for Bridgeport. MacLean nearly broke up Knight's shutout bid with a shorthanded breakaway in the final minutes, but the Checkers' goaltender deflected just enough of it.
The Islanders went 0-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport has dropped each of its last five games and 11 straight on the road.
Next Time Out: The Islanders and Checkers square off in a 6 p.m. rematch tomorrow night at Bojangles Coliseum. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 5:45 p.m.
