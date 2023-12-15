Hogs Return to BMO Center for Friday Night Clash with Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Three games in three days lay ahead for the Rockford IceHogs, starting tonight against the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center in downtown Rockford. The Hogs will play the Wild tonight and tomorrow before visiting the Chicago Wolves in Rosemont on Sunday.

The Hogs are looking to snap a six-game losing skid and have made several roster moves in the last several days. Including the new additions are forwards Jackson Cates and Boris Katchouk along with defenseman Austin Strand and goaltender Mitchell Weeks.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 9-19-2-0, 20 points (4th, Central)

Iowa: 10-11-1-1, 22 points (3rd, Central)

Last Game vs. San Diego

Rockford dropped a 5-1 decision to the San Diego Gulls in the Hogs' last game on Saturday at the BMO Center. The IceHogs hung tough against a hot Gulls squad and worked a scoreless first period before San Diego jumped ahead in the second frame with three red lights. Logan Nijhoff scored Rockford's only goal of the game.

Cates Added on PTO

On Monday, the IceHogs added forward Jackson Cates on a Professional Tryout agreement. Cates has posted one goal in 12 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season after signing a PRO with the NHL's New York Islanders. Last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Cates racked up 23 points (11G, 12A) in 65 contests. The center has 20 games worth of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2020 to 2022. Cates won an NCAA national championship with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2018-19.

Hogs Trade for Strand

Also on Monday, Rockford traded forward Zach Jordan to the Chicago Wolves in exchange for defenseman Austin Strand. Strand posted four points (1G, 3A) in 10 games with the Wolves this season. The blueliner spent time with two AHL teams last season and had eight points (2G, 6A) in 46 games with the San Diego Gulls and one assist in nine games with the Rochester Americans. Strand has skated in 26 NHL games between the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

Katchouk Arrives from NHL

Boris Katchouk cleared waivers and was assigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. This is Katchouk's first time in the AHL since the 2021-22 season when he played three games with the Syracuse Crunch. This season, the forward has four points (2G, 2A) in 17 games for the Blackhawks. Katchouk was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his pro career with either the Lightning or the Crunch before reaching the Blackhawks with Taylor Raddysh in the trade that sent Brandon Hagel to Tampa Bay.

Hogs to Honor J.F. Rivard on Saturday

On Saturday, the IceHogs will induct former goaltender J.F. Rivard into the newly created IceHogs Hall of Fame. Rivard was the most prominent and successful IceHogs goaltender during the team's UHL era. The netminder played for Rockford in the first four years of the team's existence and recorded the first IceHogs win and shutout by a goaltender. Rivard was named Team MVP twice in the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons, and holds the club's all-time franchise (AHL or UHL) records in games played (166), minutes (9,557), saves (5,109), and shootout wins (20). His 69 career IceHogs victories make him the second all-time winningest goaltender in franchise history, and he currently holds the franchise record for the most saves in a game (60).

Power Play Struggles

Rockford's power play leapt out of the gate to start the season and posted a 37.9% conversion rate through the first nine games of the season (11-for-29). In the last 12 contests, the IceHogs are operating at an 7.3% clip (4-for-55) and were 0-for-9 on the man-advantage last weekend against San Diego. In the last seven games since Joey Anderson (nine power-play points) was called up to the Blackhawks, Rockford is just 1-for-27 on the power play. Thanks to the Hogs' outstanding start, Rockford still ranks 18th in the league with a season percentage of 17.9%.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa - W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa - L 2-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 18 at Iowa - SOW 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 19 at Iowa - W 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Dec. 5 at Iowa - L 1-6 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tue., Apr. 9 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wild, All-time

51-38-11-5

