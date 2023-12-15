Roadrunners Announce Watch Party on December 20 at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers

December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona- The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that they will be holding a watch party on Wednesday, Dec 20, at 8 p.m. at their Official Watch Party Headquarters at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers on 7315 N Oracle Rd.

Tucson opens a three-game road trip Wednesday night in San Jose against the Barracuda. The trip will continue Friday at 8 p.m. in Bakersfield and Saturday at 7 p.m. in San Diego.

Food and Drink Specials will be offered with raffle items.

Additional Watch Party dates will be announced soon.

The Roadrunners return home Friday, December 29 against San Diego and Saturday, December 30 against Coachella Valley for Star Wars Night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.