P-Bruins Fall to Marlies

Providence, RI - Eight unanswered goals allowed gave the Providence Bruins their second straight loss as they fell to the Toronto Marlies 8-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Jayson Megna and Georgii Merkulov scored goals for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

Luke Toporowski protected the puck around the defenseman along the right-side boards, cut hard to the net, and flipped a shot on cage that rebounded out to Megna at the left post, who jammed it across the goal line, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 6:05 remaining in the first period. Lysell received an assist as well.

From the slot, Alex Steeves saucered a pass to Dylan Gambrell in front of the goaltender, where he pulled it to the backhand and flipped it inside the near post, tying the game at 1-1 with 3:54 left in the first frame.

With 26 seconds left in the first period, Logan Shaw stripped a defender of the puck in the offensive zone and backhanded a shot under the goaltender's pads for a short-handed goal, giving Toronto a 2-1 lead.

While on the power play, Shaw's wrist shot from the left circle found the upper-right corner of the net, extending the Marlies' lead to 3-1 with 15:53 to play in the second period.

Mikko Kokkonen snapped a shot from the left point that beat the goaltender on the blocker side, giving Toronto a 4-1 lead with 14:05 remaining in the second period.

In the slot, Kieffer Bellows tried to sneak a pass under a defender that got blocked, sending the puck right back to his stick, before he found the back of the net with 11:26 left in the second frame, extending the Marlies' lead to 5-1.

Steeves' pass from the right circle deflected off Gambrell's stick in the slot and into the back of the net for a power play goal, giving Toronto a 6-1 lead with 8:05 to play in the second period.

1:16 into the third period, Matteo Pietronio snapped a shot from the left circle into the top shelf of the net, extending the Marlies' lead to 7-1.

Topi Niemelä slapped in a rebound in the slot, making it 8-1 Marlies with 9:22 left in the third period.

Merkulov's one-timer from the right circle found the back of the net for a power play goal, cutting the Toronto lead to 8-2 with 5:28 remaining. Reilly Walsh and John Farinacci were credited with the assists.

Stats

Merkulov extended his goal scoring streak to four games. He has nine points in that span.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 9 of the 12 shots he faced through the first 24 minutes of play. Brandon Bussi stopped 12 of 17 in relief. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 3-for-5.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday, December 17 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 4:05 P.M.

