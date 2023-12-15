Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 15, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Ethan Ritchie from the Maine Mariners.

Ritchie, 21, has appeared in 19 games with the Mariners to begin the 2023-24 season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 204-pound defenseman played four seasons in the OHL, two with the Kingston Frontenacs and two with the Sarnia Sting, totaling 89 points in 164 career OHL games.

The Oakville, Ontario, native signed his first professional contract, a one-year AHL deal with the Providence Bruins on July 1.

