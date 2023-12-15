Monsters Battle To 2-1 Victory Over Senators

December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 13,096 fans and 16,112 stuffed animals. With the win, the Monsters are now 16-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless opening frame, Justin Pearson recorded his first professional goal and sent stuffed animals flying at 2:23 off feeds from James Malatesta and Jake Gaudet sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 1-0. The Monsters doubled the lead after Mikael Pyyhtia scored an empty-net goal with an assist from Gaudet at 18:04 of the third period. Belleville's Angus Crookshank notched a tally at 19:05, but Cleveland hung on for a 2-1 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 39 saves for the win while Belleville's Kevin Mandolese stopped 25 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to visit the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, December 20, at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 1 - - 2 BEL 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/2 2/2 6 min / 3 inf BEL 40 0/2 2/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 39 1 11-3-0 BEL Mandolese L 25 1 2-3-1 Cleveland Record: 16-7-1-0, 1st North Division Belleville Record: 10-10-2-2, 5th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.