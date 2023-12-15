Monsters Battle To 2-1 Victory Over Senators
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 13,096 fans and 16,112 stuffed animals. With the win, the Monsters are now 16-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless opening frame, Justin Pearson recorded his first professional goal and sent stuffed animals flying at 2:23 off feeds from James Malatesta and Jake Gaudet sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 1-0. The Monsters doubled the lead after Mikael Pyyhtia scored an empty-net goal with an assist from Gaudet at 18:04 of the third period. Belleville's Angus Crookshank notched a tally at 19:05, but Cleveland hung on for a 2-1 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 39 saves for the win while Belleville's Kevin Mandolese stopped 25 shots in defeat.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 1 - - 2 BEL 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 0/2 2/2 6 min / 3 inf BEL 40 0/2 2/2 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 39 1 11-3-0 BEL Mandolese L 25 1 2-3-1 Cleveland Record: 16-7-1-0, 1st North Division Belleville Record: 10-10-2-2, 5th North Division
