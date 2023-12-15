TSandstrom Returns, Brown and Millman to Reading

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the following transactions:

Felix Sandstrom (G) - Returned to Lehigh Valley from Philadelphia

Mason Millman (D) - Reassigned to Reading of the ECHL by Philadelphia

Matt Brown (F) - Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Sandström, 26, is 2-1-2, 3.32, .871 in six games played with Lehigh Valley this season. He had been recalled to the Flyers on emergency conditions while Carter Hart had an illness. Last year, Sandström went 4-1-2, 2.39, .911 with the Phantoms and was 3-12-3, 3.72, .880 in 20 total games with Philadelphia. Sandström has played in 70 career games with the Phantoms beginning in the 2018-19 season going a combined 28-23-12, 2.90, .902. He also has 25 career NHL games with the Flyers going 3-16-4, 3.62, .887.

Millman, 22, is a 6'1â³ left-handed shot defenseman from London, Ontario who was a fourth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in nine games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season recording four assists. He has also played in seven games with Reading this year scoring one goal. Last year with Reading, Millman had 8-37-45 in 63 games to lead Reading blueliners in scoring. In his career, Millman has played in 35 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-8-8 as well as 106 games with Reading scoring 17-54-71.

Brown, 24, is a Wood Ridge, NJ native who has played in four games with the Phantoms recording one assist. He leads the Reading Royals in scoring with 6-12-18 in 14 games with the team since joining on October 31. Brown signed with Lehigh Valley at the end of last season upon the completion of his four-year collegiate career at Boston University. As a senior, Brown scored 16-31-47 for the Terriers in 37 games. In his four years of NCAA hockey, the 5'9â³ forward has scored 37 goals with 64 assists for 101 points in 115 games.

The Phantoms are back in action at PPL Center tonight against the Laval Rocket, AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

UPCOMING

Friday, December 15 (7:05) - Laval Rocket at Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Saturday, December 16 (7:05) - Springfield Thunderbirds at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Hockey Fiesta - Los Fantasmas!!

Thursday, December 21 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, December 22 (6:00) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, December 27 (7:05) - Utica Comets at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Pregame $2 Beers

Saturday, December 30 (7:05) - Hershey Bears at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - Phantoms Knit Caps

Sunday, December 31 (7:05) - Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - World's Largest Puck Drop!

