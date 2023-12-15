Monsters Snag 5-1 Victory Over Senators

December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 5-1 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 15-7-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, James Malatesta opened the scoring at 17:30 of the middle frame off a feed from Hunter McKown. Marcus Bjork doubled the score on the power play at 18:53 assisted by Carson Meyer and Brendan Gaunce sending the Monsters to the final intermission leading 2-0. Malatesta recorded his second tally of the night at 2:52 of the third period with a helper from McKown followed by a marker from Roman Ahcan at 6:32 assisted by Justin Pearson and McKown pushing the score to 4-0. Cleveland added another after Corson Ceulemans notched a tally at 9:35 off feeds from McKown and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Belleville's Garrett Pilon scored a goal at 16:29, but the Monsters held on for a 5-1 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves for the win while Belleville's Mads Sogaard stopped 30 shots in defeat.

The Monsters host the Belleville Senators on Friday, December 15, for Teddy Bear Toss at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 3 - - 5 BEL 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 35 1/3 3/3 32 min / 9 inf BEL 34 0/3 2/3 32 min / 9 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 33 1 10-3-0 BEL Sogaard L 30 5 5-4-2 Cleveland Record: 15-7-1-0, 1st North Division Belleville Record: 10-9-2-2, 5th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.