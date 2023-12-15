Belleville Sens and Quinte Mall Expand Partnership for 2023-24

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce details for this season's Indigenous Communities Night, to be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023, when the Senators host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens).

The Senators will be joined by members of local Indigenous Communities to help celebrate their history, culture, and the Club's ongoing commitment to reconciliation. As part of the evening fans will be able to, once again, shop at an Indigenous Vendor's Market, featuring local artisans, vendors, and community information booths.

Fans will also be able to enter a game night raffle for some great prizes, including two Belleville Sens team-signed sticks and a team-signed jersey. Fans can buy their raffle tickets at Guest Services (just inside Gate 2) and proceeds from the auction will go to support Indigenous communities and programming.

The Belleville Sens will also be raising funds for Indigenous groups and programming through the sale of remaining limited-edition t-shirts featuring Kanyen'keha-inspired Belleville Sens logos. The t-shirts were designed by local Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte artist Kory Parkin.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

