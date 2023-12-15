Team USA Package Available Now for IIHF Women's World Championship

Utica N.Y. - USA Hockey and the Adirondack Bank Center announced today that a "Team USA" package is now available for the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championships. The package will include all four Team USA preliminary games and is available at empirestatetix.com.

Wednesday, April 3rd, 7pm - United States vs. Switzerland

Friday, April 5th, 7pm - United States vs. Czechia

Saturday, April 6th, 7pm - United States vs. Finland

Monday, April 8th, 7pm - United States vs. Canada

"This is an unbelievable opportunity for our community to support Team USA," said Mohawk Valley Garden President Robert Esche "Utica is going to bring the best hockey players in the world for this tournament, and we are thrilled to support the women representing our country right here at home."

This package represents the only opportunity for fans to guarantee entry to all of the Team USA preliminary games. The ticket package is just $125 (plus taxes and fees), and the first 200 buyers will receive a USA Hockey Collectors Mug.

The 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship features the best women's ice hockey players in the world, from 10 nations and all 29 games of the event will be staged at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica.

The 10 teams are divided into two groups with the U.S., Canada, Czechia, Finland and Switzerland comprising Group A, while China, Denmark, Germany, Japan and Sweden make up Group B. In the preliminary round, each team will play the other four teams in its group.

All five teams from Group A and the top three from Group B advance to the quarterfinals on April 12, with the winners facing off in the semifinals on April 13. The two semifinals winners will play for gold on April 14, with the losing two teams competing for bronze earlier that day.

The 2024 tournament marks the fifth time the U.S. has hosted the event and the first time since 2017 when the tournament was held in Plymouth, Mich. Other U.S. host cities have included Lake Placid, N.Y., (1994), Minneapolis, Minn (2001), and Burlington, Vt. (2012).

