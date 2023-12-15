Griffins Erase Two-Goal Deficit In 4-2 Victory Over Stars
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Antti Tuomisto's first AHL goal acted as the game-winner in the Grand Rapids Griffins' 4-2 comeback win over the Texas Stars on Friday at Van Andel Arena. The come-from-behind victory tied the Griffins' largest deficit they have overcome this season at two goals (Dec. 9 at Belleville).
Amadeus Lombardi, Dominik Shine and Tim Gettinger registered two assists apiece in the win. Sebastian Cossa stopped 24-of-26 shots, which put the rookie at a 2.93 goals against average and a .904 save percentage through 11 games. The four goals totaled this weekend by the Stars - the AHL's highest-scoring team - are the fewest they've scored in consecutive contests since the first two games of the season (3, Oct. 13-14). Entering the weekend, Texas had scored at least four goals in five consecutive games and in 11 of its previous 12 outings.
Texas broke the deadlock late in the first period when Matthew Seminoff dragged the puck around the crease and roofed it past Cossa while on the doorstep for his first AHL goal and a Stars lead at 18:06
The scoring continued for Texas in the second frame, as Frederick Karlstrom chipped a pass into the back of the net on the doorstep with 15:33 remaining in the period. Shortly after the Stars' second tally, Grand Rapids found its first goal of the home series off a left-circle shot by Tyler Spezia, which deflected off a Texas player's stick and through Matthew Murray's five-hole at 7:11.
In the twilight of the second period, the Griffins found their equalizer on the power play after Carter Mazur sent a rebound into the top of the net from inside the crease with 2:16 left in the frame. Just over a minute after Mazur's tally, Tuomisto snapped the puck from the blue line for a third straight Griffins goal and a Grand Rapids lead at 18:50.
With Murray pulled, the Stars' hopes of a tie game faded when Jonatan Berggren capped off the 4-2 comeback with an empty-net tally in the crease with eight seconds remaining.
Notes:
- Dating back to Nov. 15, Grand Rapids has won five of its last seven home games.
- The Griffins are now 7-1-1-0 in games where they have scored four or more goals.
- The Griffins found their first win against the Stars. They now sit at 1-3-0-0 through four games of the eight-game season series.
Box Score
Texas 1 1 0 - 2
Grand Rapids 0 3 1 - 4
1st Period-1, Texas, Seminoff 1 (Pouliot, Back), 18:06. Penalties-Newpower Gr (tripping), 11:18.
2nd Period-2, Texas, Karlstrom 9 (Back, Wheatcroft), 4:27. 3, Grand Rapids, Spezia 4 (Kasper, Shine), 7:11. 4, Grand Rapids, Mazur 4 (Lombardi, Gettinger), 17:44 (PP). 5, Grand Rapids, Tuomisto 1 (Lombardi, Shine), 18:50. Penalties-Aston-Reese Gr (high-sticking), 9:11; Blumel Tex (high-sticking), 11:27; Aston-Reese Gr (slashing), 11:31; Pouliot Tex (high-sticking), 17:28.
3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Berggren 6 (Hirose, Gettinger), 19:52 (EN). Penalties-Karow Tex (tripping), 11:48.
Shots on Goal-Texas 18-5-5-28. Grand Rapids 8-9-7-24.
Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.
Goalies-Texas, Murray 8-4-1 (23 shots-20 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 4-5-2 (28 shots-26 saves).
A-8,217
Three Stars
1. GR Tuomisto (game-winner); 2. GR Lombardi (two assists); 3. TEX Seminoff (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 9-12-2-1 (21 pts.) / Tue., Dec. 19 at Texas 8 p.m. EST
Texas: 14-6-2-1 (31 pts.) / Tue., Dec. 19 vs Grand Rapids 7:00 p.m. CST
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
