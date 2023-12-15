Detroit Reassigns Zach Aston-Reese to Griffins
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Zach Aston-Reese
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned forward Zach Aston-Reese to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Aston-Reese became the 204th Griffins alum to play in the NHL, logging 6:21 of ice time in a 6-3 defeat at the Dallas Stars on Monday. Aston-Reese has accumulated seven points (4-3-7) and 16 penalty minutes in 20 games with the Griffins this year, making his debut on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles. In 2022-23, the 29-year-old skated in a career-high 77 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and accumulated 14 points (10-4-14) and 25 penalty minutes. Throughout seven pro seasons, Aston-Reese has totaled 308 NHL outings with 80 points (42-38-80) and 124 penalty minutes. In the AHL, he has amassed 53 points (22-31-53) and 90 penalty minutes in 82 appearances. Prior to turning pro, Aston-Reese spent four seasons at Northeastern University from 2013-17 and showed 148 points (66-82-148) in 145 outings.
