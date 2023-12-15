Comets Defeated by Penguins, 4-1

December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - Winning their previous four games, the Utica Comets remained at home streaking into their contest with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. With the crowd awaiting the only time the Pens visit to the Adirondack Bank Center during the regular season, the Comets did their best to make the trip for Wilkes-Barre one that wasn't very friendly. Unfortunately, going into the final period down by three goals, the Comets couldn't close the gap and their four game winning streak ended with a loss to the Penguins by a 4-1 score.

After a scoreless first period, the Penguins defenseman Will Butcher scored at 4:44 on a wrist shot that beat Comets goalie, Nico Daws, to put Utica down 1-0. Former Utica defenseman, Jack Rathbone, struck to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead with a backhander that was tucked in at 9:47.

In the third period, at 2:20, the Penguins struck for a power-play goal by Peter Abbandonato that lifted them to a 3-0 lead. The Comets captain, Ryan Schmelzer scored a shorthanded goal to boost the team's chances. The fifth goal of the year by Schmelzer was scored at 7:18 and it unassisted. The Pens added an empty net goal at 19:46 by way of Abbandonato and the Comets skated away losing 4-1.

The Comets are back in action on tomorrow at 5:00 PM in a game against the Syracuse Crunch. Great seats are still available for Sunday afternoon.

