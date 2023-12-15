Comets Defeated by Penguins, 4-1
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - Winning their previous four games, the Utica Comets remained at home streaking into their contest with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. With the crowd awaiting the only time the Pens visit to the Adirondack Bank Center during the regular season, the Comets did their best to make the trip for Wilkes-Barre one that wasn't very friendly. Unfortunately, going into the final period down by three goals, the Comets couldn't close the gap and their four game winning streak ended with a loss to the Penguins by a 4-1 score.
After a scoreless first period, the Penguins defenseman Will Butcher scored at 4:44 on a wrist shot that beat Comets goalie, Nico Daws, to put Utica down 1-0. Former Utica defenseman, Jack Rathbone, struck to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead with a backhander that was tucked in at 9:47.
In the third period, at 2:20, the Penguins struck for a power-play goal by Peter Abbandonato that lifted them to a 3-0 lead. The Comets captain, Ryan Schmelzer scored a shorthanded goal to boost the team's chances. The fifth goal of the year by Schmelzer was scored at 7:18 and it unassisted. The Pens added an empty net goal at 19:46 by way of Abbandonato and the Comets skated away losing 4-1.
The Comets are back in action on tomorrow at 5:00 PM in a game against the Syracuse Crunch. Great seats are still available for Sunday afternoon.
Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2023
- Spencer Knight Shutout Leads Checkers To Win Over Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Snap Stars' Three-Game Winning Streak - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Fall to Marlies - Providence Bruins
- Comets Defeated by Penguins, 4-1 - Utica Comets
- Panthers Assign Uvis Balinskis to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- TSandstrom Returns, Brown and Millman to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- LA Kings Recall Goaltender David Rittich - Ontario Reign
- Rangers Recall Adam Edström from Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks' Sheldon Dries Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Colorado Eagles Recall Defenseman Josh Wesley - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens and Quinte Mall Expand Partnership for 2023-24 - Belleville Senators
- Jonatan Berggren Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Announce Watch Party on December 20 at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Recall Defender Max Martin - Ontario Reign
- Tip-A-Roadrunner January 22 at Dave & Buster's - Tucson Roadrunners
- Team USA Package Available Now for IIHF Women's World Championship - Utica Comets
- Game #23: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Americans to Town to Open Three-Game Homestand - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kuzmin Returns, Manitoba Recalls Barteaux - Manitoba Moose
- Detroit Reassigns Zach Aston-Reese to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Return to BMO Center for Friday Night Clash with Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Reassign Justin Addamo to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Ethan Ritchie from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Weekend Preview: Islanders Visit Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Senators downed by Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Snag 5-1 Victory Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.