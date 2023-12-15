Penguins Reassign Justin Addamo to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forward Justin Addamo to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Addamo, 25, tallied one goal and one assist for two points in nine games with the Penguins this season. Last year, the native of Clermont-Ferrand, France notched five goals in 14 games for Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton.

Addamo was recalled by the Penguins on Nov. 14. At the time, he led the Nailers with five goals and 10 points placed him third on the team. In 50 career ECHL games with the Nailers, Addamo has 26 goals and 17 assists for 43 points.

The 6-foot-6 forward played three seasons of college hockey at Robert Morris University. He then transferred to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his senior year, a year in which he posted a collegiate career-best 14 goals. In 138 career college games, Addamo picked up 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Dec. 15, against the Utica Comets. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center. The Penguins' next home game is tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 16, when the Rochester Americans make their one and only visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season. Puck drop on Saturday will be 6:05 p.m.

