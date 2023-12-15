LA Kings Recall Goaltender David Rittich

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced the recall of goaltender David Rittich from the Ontario Reign Friday on an emergency basis.

Rittich, 31, has appeared in 16 games for Ontario this season, posting a record of 7-6-3 with a goals-against average of 2.63 and a 0.901 save percentage.

The Jihlava, Czech Republic native played played 21 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season, posting a 9-8-1 record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. The 6-4, 205-pound netminder joins the Kings having played parts of seven NHL seasons with the Jets, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames. In 172 career NHL games, Rittich has accumulated a record of 79-51-21 with a 2.87 GAA, .904 save percentage and four shutouts.

A 2020 NHL All-Star Game participant, his best NHL season came in 2018-19 with the Flames where he established a record of 27-9-5, setting career marks in wins, goals-against average (2.61), save percentage (.911%).

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Calgary in 2016, Rittich also played in two seasons (2016-18) with the Stockton Heat of the AHL, going 22-16-5 with a 2.53 goals-against, a .914 save percentage and seven shutouts. In four Calder Cup Playoffs games, Rittich went 2-1-0 with a 2.88 goals-against and .917 save percentage.

