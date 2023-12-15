Griffins Snap Stars' Three-Game Winning Streak
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, surrendered four consecutive goals in a 4-2 loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins in a two-game series finale on Friday night at Van Andel Arena.
Matthew Seminoff put the Stars in the score column first by lifting a shot over Sebastian Cossa in a one-on-one opportunity for his first career AHL goal at 18:06 of the first period.
In the second period, Fredrik Karlstrom shoveled a pass from Oskar Back past Cossa to make it 2-0 Stars at 4:27. Tyler Spezia cut the Griffins' deficit to one at 7:11 by passing the puck off a Stars' defender and behind Matt Murray to make it 2-1. Grand Rapids eventually grabbed its first lead of the night late in the middle frame with a pair of goals scored by Carter Mazur and Antti Tuomisto 1:06 apart at 17:44 and then 18:50.
The third period saw the Stars fire five shots in Cossa's direction, but he denied each attempt before Jonatan Berggren capitalized on an empty net in the final seconds to seal a 4-2 victory for the Griffins.
Cossa improved to 3-5-2 on the season by picking up the win after making 26 saves on 28 shots. For the Stars, Murray came down with the loss to fall to 8-3-1 on the year after allowing three goals on 23 shots in the contest.
The Stars head to Rosemont, Illinois, next to take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena, which will mark the end of their three-game road trip.
