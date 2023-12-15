Tip-A-Roadrunner January 22 at Dave & Buster's

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that Tip-A-Roadrunner will be held on Monday, January 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Dave & Buster's on 1390 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd.

Roadrunners players will be working as celebrity waiters and serving RSVP'd guests dinner for tips to raise money for Roadrunners Give Back, a branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

"We are excited to showcase our community efforts and work with our fans and partners to raise money for Southern Arizona," said Bob Hoffman, Roadrunners President. "We are excited to partner with Dave & Buster's and to have the best players in the American Hockey League serving dinner for the night to our faithful following. This will be a great evening that any sport fan will not want to miss!"

Players will be wearing specialty jerseys themed to the event that will be available through an auction and awarded to the winning bidders.

Single tickets and tables are available for purchase with Early Bird Pricing on sale now (through December 22nd) and standard pricing beginning on December 23rd. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Tips. Included with the ticket is dinner, one drink ticket, souvenir item and a $10 Dave & Buster's Power Card.

Silent Auction and raffle items from local community partners, Roadrunners and Coyotes autographed items and other memorabilia from around the world of sports will be a part of auctions and raffles throughout the evening.

Event sponsorships are also available. Contact Julie Sipe at 520-777-6657 for more information on sponsorships, email Julie.Sipe@TucsonRoadrunners.com or visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Tips.

The Roadrunners enter the week 13-7-1-1 and are 5-1-1 in their last seven games, they return home to face the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday's game will be Tucson's annual Teddy Bear Toss game where fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to throw onto the ice following the Roadrunners first goal. The toys will be donated to local children during the holidays with Aviva Children's Services.

