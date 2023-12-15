Canucks' Sheldon Dries Suspended for One Game
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Abbotsford Canucks forward Sheldon Dries has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a match penalty assessed in a game at Coachella Valley on Dec. 13.
Dries will miss Abbotsford's game tonight (Dec. 15) at Tucson.
