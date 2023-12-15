Canucks Fall 5-0 in Tucson
December 15, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks opened up their season series against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night, with the puck dropping from the Tucson Convention Centre Arena.
Ty Glover made his Abbotsford return, lining up with Tristen Nielsen and Linus Karlsson. Arshdeep Bains and Vasily Podkolzin flanked John Stevens, while Aidan McDonough, Aatu Räty and Marc Gatcomb lined up together. Jermaine Loewen, Chase Wouters and Alex Kannok Leipert rounded out the forward group. Cole McWard returned to the defense with Quinn Schmiemann as the only change from Wednesday's lineup. Artūrs Šilovs started in goal for Abbotsford, while Matthew Villalta was in net for Tucson.
A closely fought opening 20 minutes ended with Tucson in front 1-0 thanks to Aku Raty, Aatu Räty's brother, putting the hosts in front. His shot from the right faceoff circle beat Šilovs, with Raty's third of the season coming with eight minutes remaining.
Despite trailing on the scoreboard, Abbotsford had outshot Tucson 6-5 through the first period.
Tucson opened up the middle frame by extending their lead as John Leonard and Josh Doan scored 53 seconds apart for a pair of short handed goals. The goals came in the first two minutes of the period, scoring their third and eleventh goals of the season.
Jan Jenik and Ryan McGregor also found the back of the net, giving Tucson a 5-0 lead heading into the second intermission.
The final period came and went without anyone else finding the scoresheet, so the host Tucson Roadrunners came away as 5-0 winners on the night.
John Leonard had a multi-point night, and Šilovs stopped 21 of the 26 Roadrunner shots that he faced.
The two sides will faceoff again on Saturday in Tucson, before Abbotsford return home for their final home games of 2023 against the Ontario Reign on December 20th and 21st. The Canucks will wrap up the calendar year on the road in Calgary on December 28th and 29th, and start 2024 with stops in Bakersfield and Coachella Valley.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
